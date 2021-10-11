Getty Images

The Giants already faced an uphill battle this week with a game against the Rams. It’s even harder with a big chunk of their playmakers expected to be sidelined.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has a concussion. Running back Saquon Barkley has a low-ankle sprain. Receiver Kenny Golladay has a knee injury.

To make matters worse, receiver Kadarius Toney has an ankle injury.

Giants coach Joe Judge said the team’s medical staff still was evaluating Toney on Monday.

“We’ll see where that comes out,” Judge said. “I don’t want to go ahead and put anything out there, but I don’t think it’s anything really significant in terms of season-ending. We’ll see how it affects him immediately in the future for this week. I know this is a guy that throughout the day yesterday was kind of going up and down a little bit with that ankle, but he was definitely fighting through a lot of things until a point where he was jumping back up to get back in the game. So tough kid.”

Toney injured his ankle on a sideline catch in the third quarter. He left briefly, returned and then was ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch. Toney faces a fine from the NFL for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but the league will not suspend him.

“I’m good,” Toney said of his injury. “Just sticking to the plan as far as listening to the trainers. Judge will keep you guys updated if you have any more questions with that.”

The Giants need Toney, who had 10 catches for 189 yards against the Cowboys. They didn’t have injured receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton against the Cowboys and lost Golladay during the game.