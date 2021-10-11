Kadarius Toney has an ankle injury

Posted by Charean Williams on October 11, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
The Giants already faced an uphill battle this week with a game against the Rams. It’s even harder with a big chunk of their playmakers expected to be sidelined.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has a concussion. Running back Saquon Barkley has a low-ankle sprain. Receiver Kenny Golladay has a knee injury.

To make matters worse, receiver Kadarius Toney has an ankle injury.

Giants coach Joe Judge said the team’s medical staff still was evaluating Toney on Monday.

“We’ll see where that comes out,” Judge said. “I don’t want to go ahead and put anything out there, but I don’t think it’s anything really significant in terms of season-ending. We’ll see how it affects him immediately in the future for this week. I know this is a guy that throughout the day yesterday was kind of going up and down a little bit with that ankle, but he was definitely fighting through a lot of things until a point where he was jumping back up to get back in the game. So tough kid.”

Toney injured his ankle on a sideline catch in the third quarter. He left briefly, returned and then was ejected in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch. Toney faces a fine from the NFL for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but the league will not suspend him.

“I’m good,” Toney said of his injury. “Just sticking to the plan as far as listening to the trainers. Judge will keep you guys updated if you have any more questions with that.”

The Giants need Toney, who had 10 catches for 189 yards against the Cowboys. They didn’t have injured receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton against the Cowboys and lost Golladay during the game.

4 responses to “Kadarius Toney has an ankle injury

  1. This actually looks like a good draft pick by Dave Gettleman. Toney looks like a big time receiver just like, dare I say it, Odell Beckham when he was on the Giants.

  2. The Giants need to make everyone available at the trade deadline. The main goal should be to shed cap from bad contracts. Their secondary goal should be to accumulate picks for the next GM. That doesn’t mean they should trade Toney or Jones but they all should be available if the compensation is sufficient.

    Leonard Williams looks like an atrocious contract. Following Beckham, Solder and JPPs deal nothing’s been learned. Building through the draft is how most teams are successful. The previous GM didn’t like to trade back to accumulate more picks and had a lot of misses, the current GM hasn’t dug out the hole.

  3. The Giants are the grittiest team in the NFL.

    They play with a lot of heart. Every game seems like a backyard brawl.

    I wish them well however. I want to play them with a full squad. They should have beat the Rams last year.

  4. Kadarius Toney got a sprained ankle from punching a guy? I guess only the Giants…

