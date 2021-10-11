Kadarius Toney is not expected to be suspended after Sunday ejection

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a bad ending to the best day of his young NFL career.

Toney was ejected from the game after throwing a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee during a scuffle in the fourth quarter of a 44-20 Cowboys victory. Head coach Joe Judge said Toney’s action is “not going to be accepted,” but it doesn’t look like he will have to miss any more time as a result of the altercation.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Toney is not expected to be suspended by the league for his actions. They will be reviewed for a fine this week.

Toney set a Giants rookie receiving record with 189 yards in the loss. That was a welcome development after a slow start for the first-round pick and the Giants will hope to build on that while keeping Toney from hurting himself or the team in the weeks to come.