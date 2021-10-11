Laremy Tunsil will try to play through torn UCL in thumb

Getty Images

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil has an injury that could affect his on-field performance, but at least for now he’s going to try to gut it out.

According to multiple reports, Tunsil has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb that will eventually need surgery. But Tunsil will continue playing as the season continues.

Tunsil played only 44 percent of Houston’s offensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to New England.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Tunsil has missed two games in his previous two seasons with the Texans. Houston acquired Tunsil from Miami in the 2019 offseason for a package that included two first-round picks. He signed a three-year contract extension in April 2020.