League likely would have kept leaking emails, until Jon Gruden was out

Jon Gruden walked away on Monday night. There’s a good chance that, if he hadn’t, he would have been fired. There’s a better chance that this is exactly what the NFL wanted.

The obvious takeaway from Monday’s stunning leak of homophobic/transphobic/sexists emails following Friday’s stunning leak of one single racist email is that the NFL wanted Gruden out, and that the leaks were going to continue until he resigned or was fired.

The league wasn’t inclined to suspend Gruden. None of the emails released to date were sent when Gruden fell under the NFL’s jurisdiction. Even if he did (more on that below), there’s no specific provision of the Personal Conduct Policy that is directly violated by the contents of private communications.

Also, the league likely didn’t want to fight Gruden publicly over whether a suspension would have been appropriate. If Gruden had fought back, his lawyers would immediately have delved into the question of how, with more than 650,000 emails unearthed by the Washington Football Team investigation, only the emails Gruden sent to former Washington executive Bruce Allen have been released.

Then there’s the question of whether Gruden sent any inappropriate emails after he returned to the Raiders as head coach in early 2018. Allen remained with the Washington Football Team through the 2019 season. That’s two years of overlap. To date, the league has released no emails that Gruden sent to Allen in 2018 or 2019.

That could have been the next step, if Gruden hadn’t resigned tonight.

Then there’s this question — did Gruden ever make fun of Davis? It could be that those emails were being kept under wraps, with the not-so-subtle message to Davis being that, if Gruden stays, those emails will be leaked, too. And those emails, if they exist, surely would embarrass Davis.

If there are inappropriate emails sent by Gruden during his time as the Raiders coach, that would have made it easier to fire him for cause. With Gruden out and the incentive to keep leaking emails extinguished, we’ll likely never know.

Indeed, Gruden should demand that, in exchange for giving the league what it wants, the rest of the emails he sent will be treated like the rest of the 650,000 emails from the Washington investigation.

  2. I have zero sympathy for Gruden. He is the ONLY person in the Raiders organization who knew those emails existed… we hope. He knew when he interviewed for the gig. He knew when he signed that $10 million per year contract. And he has known every time that direct deposit hit his account.

  3. Someone who was upset that no action was taken on Gruden after the 1st email was released probably released the next batch. It could be the NFL, someone attempting to show the NFL’s hypocrisy or someone who just doesn’t like Jon Gruden. Sorry if that doesn’t narrow it down.

  5. There are certainly a lot of politics involved in this mess, but the upside for Raider fan is the knowledge we don’t have to suffer that buffoon for another 6+ years.

  6. The writing was on the wall when the first email came out. The league wanted the headache gone and Mark Davis was not paying the rest of that contract. The fact that he resigned so fast makes me think there’s a lot more out there that is much worse. And he’s not gonna get a cushy TV gig again after this mess.

  8. But the theory that the leaks started in order to get Gruden out begs the question- why have they been sitting on these emails for years?

  11. Geez what a mess.

    On one hand, he had to go after the emails leaked.

    On the other hand, selectively leaking decade old emails sent while he was not employed by the NFL or a franchise with little to no context?

    Neither are a good look.

  12. Corporate email for corporate topics only. Person opinions- send with and to personal emails. Otherwise you will get chuckied at some point

  16. Can you imagine what been said behind closed doors by NFL owners over the last 40 years years?

  17. Makes you wonder what they have that wasn’t leaked from/to others in WFT.
    Someone had it in for Chucky

  18. jimbo75025 says:
    October 11, 2021 at 9:42 pm
    Geez what a mess.

    On one hand, he had to go after the emails leaked.

    On the other hand, selectively leaking decade old emails sent while he was not employed by the NFL or a franchise with little to no context?

    Neither are a good look.

    ——————————————–

    This. **Something** prompted the the league to do this now, midseason 2021.

  21. Wayoutleftfield says:
    October 11, 2021 at 9:39 pm
    The NFL investigates Snyder and catches Gruden. You couldn’t make this stuff up! /////////////

    Hence the famous quote from Jed York: “You can’t fire owners”.

  25. Tom Flores. Art Shell. Amy Trask. Carl Nassib. Al davis wouldnt have stood for this. The raiders have always been a bastion for outcasts. Such is the raider way. you can like them as a team or not, fair enough. But you cannot deny their inclusiveness. This man is not a raider.

