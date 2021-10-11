Leonard Fournette on Bucs talent level: This sh-t is different

Getty Images

The Buccaneers lost in Week Three and they had to grind their way to a 19-17 win over the Patriots in Week Four, but everything came back together for them against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, Leonard Fournette picked up 110 yards from scrimmage and the Bucs rolled up 558 yards in a 45-17 home win. The performance was impressive from any angle, including the internal one.

Fournette shared a mid-game conversation he had with cornerback Richard Sherman about the talent level of the Buccaneers.

“Prior to the third quarter Rich came up to me and said, ‘Man, I’ve never been part of a team with so much talent’. And I’m telling him like, and excuse my language, but this sh-t is different,” Fournette said, via PewterReport.com. “At any time, you have multiple . . . what I can say? Hall Of Fame players. Pro Bowl players, all over the field. Not to mention that we’re missing Gronk, you know what I mean? This whole team as a unit, we can do a lot. We come out focused, put our minds together, understand the game plan and stay focused to the course.”

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said it’s not “a fair fight” when the team has Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown lined up at wide receiver and they certainly had a lopsided advantage over Miami on Sunday. The Eagles will become the next team trying to stand their ground on Thursday night in Philadelphia.