Matt Rhule “hopeful” Christian McCaffrey will play in Week Six

Getty Images

Running back Christian McCaffrey said there was a chance he could return in Week Five from his injured hamstring, but that turned out not to be the case.

It appears he has a better shot at playing against the Vikings in Week Six.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters in his Monday press conference that he’ll know more about McCaffrey’s situation on Wednesday, but he’s “hopeful” that McCaffrey will play this week.

McCaffrey injured his hamstring in Carolina’s Thursday victory over Houston in Week Three, an injury he feels happened in part because of the lack of recovery time between games. McCaffrey was a limited participant in all three days of practice last week before being listed as doubtful.

Rookie running back Chuba Hubbard has started in McCaffrey’s place for the last two games. After Hubbard rushed for 101 yards and caught five passes for 33 yards on Sunday, Rhule said the running back has played well.

“I think he’ll be a tremendous complement whenever Christian is back with us,” Rhule said.