Mike Vrabel: Josh Allen looks like a running back with an elite arm

After moving to 3-2 with a victory over the Jaguars on Sunday, the Titans have an extra day to prepare for a Week Six matchup with the Bills on Monday Night Football.

It sounds like they might need it.

Last year the Titans beat the Bills in what ended up being a weird Tuesday night matchup due to COVID-19 rescheduling. Tennessee dominated that game, forcing three turnovers — including two Josh Allen interceptions — and winning 42-16.

But addressing the media on Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said last year’s experience won’t help Tennessee for what awaits the team next week.

“It looks like they’re scoring at will, moving the ball,” Vrabel said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “Quarterback looks like a running back with an elite arm. It’s like a wildcat that throws for 350 yards a game.”

Allen isn’t quite getting 350 per game, entering Week Six at averaging 274. But he had one of his best games on Sunday night, throwing for 315 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 59 yards with a TD.

Since falling to the Steelers in Week One — a result that gets more puzzling by the week — the Bills have dominated their opponents to start the season 4-1.