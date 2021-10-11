Monday Night Football: Alejandro Villanueva is active

Getty Images

Ravens left tackle Alejandro Villanueva will play in Monday Night Football. The team released its inactive list, and Villanueva is not on it.

Villanueva was questionable for the game after missing the first two practices of the week with a knee injury. He returned to a limited Saturday, wearing a knee brace.

Villanueva has never missed a game in his NFL career.

Safety DeShon Elliott (quadriceps) will not play.

The Ravens’ other inactives are offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), inside linebacker Josh Bynes and safety Geno Stone (thigh).

The Colts’ inactives are offensive tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), running back Jordan Wilkins (illness), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), defensive end Isaac Rochell (illness), defensive tackle Khalil Davis and quarterback Jacob Eason.