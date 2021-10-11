Monday Night Football: Ravens rally from 19 points down to beat Colts 31-25 in overtime

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson threw for a career-high 437 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Baltimore Ravens out of a 19-point second half deficit to steal away a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Jackson led the Ravens on a 10-play drive in overtime that was capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Marquise Brown to give the Ravens the victory.

Baltimore was in a 22-3 hole just 18 minutes left in the game. They were own 25-9 with 12 minutes remaining.

The Ravens were unable to find the endzone until the final minute of the third quarter.

The Colts held a 10-3 lead at halftime behind Jonathan Taylor‘s first quarter touchdown. Rigoberto Sanchez, the Colts punter, had missed a 42-yard field goal try with three seconds left in the half as Rodrigo Blankenship was seemingly unavailable for kicking duties. However, Marlon Humphrey jumped offsides on the play to give the Colts a second kick. Blankenship then entered the game to convert a 37-yard try to take the seven-point lead into the break.

Carson Wentz connected with Michael Pittman Jr. on the Colts’ opening drive of the second half as the Colts took a 16-3 advantage after a missed extra point from Blankenship.

Then things started to get wild.

After Jackson completed a 19-yard pass to Devin Duvernay down to the Colts 1-yard line, Jackson fumbled on a run on the very next play to turn the ball back over to the Colts. Jackson lost control at the Colts 2-yard line as Julian Blackmon made the tackle and helped force the ball loose. Darius Leonard scooped up the loose ball and returned it 22 yards before lateraling to Isaiah Rodgers, who took the ball the remaining 75 yards for a touchdown.

But upon replay review, the toss from Leonard to Rodgers was deemed to have been a forward pass, which negated the score and gave the Colts possession at their own 19-yard line instead.

The Colts would get the touchdown eventually anyway.

Wentz hit Pittman for 21 yards and Taylor got loose for 19 yards and 13 yards on consecutive plays. Mo Alie-Cox caught a 24-yard pass from Wentz and Taylor capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown as the Colts grabbed a 22-3 lead.

A two-point attempt was unsuccessful with Chuck Clark intercepting Wentz on the try.

The Ravens offense then got rolling. Jackson connected with Brown on a 43-yard touchdown to close the gap to 22-9 after a missed two-point try of their own.

A 43-yard Blankenship field goal made a 25-9 Colts lead with 12 minutes left to play. Baltimore needed just six plays to go 78 yards before Jackson found Mark Andrews for a 5-yard touchdown. The pair would connect on the two-point try to cut the Colts lead to 25-17 with 9:38 left.

Blankenship had a 37-yard field goal try blocked by Calais Campbell with 4:37 left to play to keep the Colts lead at eight and give the Ravens a chance to tie. Eleven plays later, Jackson and Andrews connected again on a 4-yard touchdown and another two-point conversion to tie the game at 25-25 with 39 seconds left.

A holding penalty on Matt Pryor had seemingly thwarted Indianapolis’ chances to win the game in regulation. However, Tavon Young was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty to move the Colts back across midfield. Wentz hit Zach Pascal for 15 yards to the Ravens 30-yard line and Wentz ran a quarterback sneak for two more yards to set up a 47-yard try on the final play of regulation. The kick would sail wide left as the game headed to overtime.

Blankenship had been dealing with a hip injury throughout the game that was revealed on the broadcast. He missed an extra point and field goal and had a field goal try blocked on the night.

The Ravens streak of consecutive games with 100 yards rushing came to an end at 43 games as they managed just 86 rushing yards on the night.

Wentz also threw for a career-high 402 yards in the loss to the Ravens. It was his best performance in a game since late in the 2019 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the first time since Dec. 22, 2019 against the Dallas Cowboys that Wentz posted a passer rating of over 100. Wentz’s passer rating against Baltimore was 128.5.

Taylor was a big part of the effort for the Colts as well. Taylor took his first first touch of the night 76 yards for a touchdown on a screen pass from Wentz on third-and-15. Taylor finished the night with 169 total scrimmage yards and 116 yards receiving.

The game was the first time both quarterback have throw for 400 yards in a game since Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs squared off in a 54-51 Rams win in 2018.