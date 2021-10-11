Nick Bosa avoids criticizing officials despite believing 49ers deserved a safety

Getty Images

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead was held by Josh Jones on back-to-back plays. The first wasn’t called. The second was.

It appeared both occurred in the end zone.

Officials, though, ruled Jones’ hold of Armstead occurred in the field of play, denying the 49ers a safety.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was asked whether officials should have awarded San Francisco two points on the third quarter penalty.

“Isn’t that the rule?” Bosa answered, via Taylor Wirth of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, who had asked the question, responded, “I think so.”

Bosa, cognizant of his brother’s hefty fine last week, wasn’t going any further with his comments.

“I’m not getting fined,” he said.

The NFL fined Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa $28,917 for unsportsmanlike conduct toward officials when he yelled at them on the field for what he believed was a missed a holding penalty. Joey Bosa fumed at officials in his postgame interview but was docked only for his on-field action.