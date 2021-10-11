Nick Sirianni “hopeful” Lane Johnson will play again this year

Getty Images

The Eagles played without right tackle Lane Johnson for the second straight week on Sunday and there’s no word on when Johnson might be back with the team.

Head coach Nick Sirianni wore Johnson’s number on his visor during the win over the Panthers and said at his Monday press conference that Johnson is “still working through a personal matter.” He also said that wearing the number was not because Johnson is out for the rest of the season.

“As far as Lane, we’re hopeful that Lane will be back this year,” Sirianni said. “Again, not going to go into that any more than that but we’re hopeful to have him back because we know how important Lane is to this football team.”

Jordan Mailata started at right tackle against Carolina with Andre Dillard on the left side. Sirianni said that will likely continue to be the plan as long as Johnson is out of the lineup.