Quintez Cephus broke his collarbone on Sunday

Getty Images

The Lions were missing some key offensive pieces in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and wide receiver Quintez Cephus was added to the list of injured players during the game.

Cephus was ruled out after injuring his shoulder near the end of the first half and head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that the injury “doesn’t look good.”

Campbell’s analysis was on the mark. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Cephus broke his collarbone. The injury will keep him out for most or all of the rest of the season.

Cephus had three catches for 38 yards on Sunday and he has 15 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns on the season.