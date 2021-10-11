Report: Lavonte David is expected to miss at least Thursday’s game with ankle injury

Getty Images

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David had to exit Sunday’s win over the Dolphins with an ankle injury and he’s set to miss a little time.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, David suffered a low-ankle sprain during the contest and is expected to miss at least Thursday’s game against the Eagles. He will be considered week-to-week after that.

David sustained the injury during the first half and was ruled out at the start of the second.

David had played every Buccaneers defensive snap until he was injured this season. In his 10th year with Tampa Bay, David has 34 total tackles with one tackle for loss, two passes defensed, a sack, and a pair of QB hits in 2021.