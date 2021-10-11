Ron Rivera calls Curtis Samuel week-to-week with groin injury

Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel has been dealing with a groin injury for months and it knocked him out of Sunday’s loss to the Saints after just a few snaps.

Samuel made his Washington debut in Week Four and then missed two days of practice before being listed as questionable for Week Five. He made it through five snaps before he had to leave the game and head coach Ron Rivera made it sound like there’s a good chance he’ll be sidelined against the Chiefs this week.

“He’s going to be on a week-to-week basis. What we have to do with Curtis is stick to the plan, continue to work him. . . . We’re not going to put him out there and expose him to an even more serious injury,” Rivera said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “So we’re just going to continue to be smart with it and hopefully, it will settle in and he’ll be ready to go.”

Washington was also without Dyami Brown and Cam Sims at wide receiver on Sunday, so Samuel’s departure opened up a lot of snaps for DeAndre Carter and Dax Milne alongside Terry McLaurin and Adam Humphries.