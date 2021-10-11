Ron Rivera won’t take over defensive playcalling in Washington

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team allowed a season-low 369 yards on Sunday, but they still gave up 33 points and lost to the Saints.

It’s the third week in a row that they have allowed at least 30 points to the opposition and the overall issues on defense have been a weekly talking point for head coach Ron Rivera. On Monday, he was asked if he would take over playcalling duties from defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

“Guys, guys, guys, guys, guys, guys, guys . . . I’m not going that way. Just understand that,” Rivera said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media.

The Saints scored on a 72-yard pass to Deonte Harris in the first quarter and a Hail Mary on the final play of the first half. Rivera stressed the need to clean up plays like that rather than make “wholesale” changes to the unit at this point in the season. They’ll try to do that against the Chiefs in Week Six.