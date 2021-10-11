Russell Wilson staying engaged while rehabbing, helping Geno Smith prepare

Getty Images

Russell Wilson underwent surgery on his injured right middle finger Friday. He was back rehabbing in Seattle on Monday and helping Geno Smith on the practice field.

“Russ had a very successful surgery, and we’re really happy with all of the reports,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We don’t have any timelines for you at all right now. . . . He’s in really good spirits and really active today as much as he can around us and all that. Really happy for the results of the initial part of it.”

Wilson required repairs of two injuries — an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint. It seems likely the Seahawks will place Wilson on injured reserve as he is expected to miss somewhere between four and eight weeks.

Carroll would not commit to that Monday, though.

“We’ll see. That’s an option,” he said of IR.

The Seahawks play the Steelers, Saints and Jaguars in their next three games.

Wilson will rehab at the team facility, helping Smith while taking mental reps.

“Imagine how, if he can figure out a way he can compete at that, he’s doing it,” Carroll said. “So he’s already starting to listen to the game plan. He figuring out where it fits and how it’s going to go. He’s preparing just like he is playing. His plan is to stay as sharp and as fresh as he possibly can.”