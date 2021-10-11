Tom Brady listed as limited on Monday, but should be OK for Thursday’s game

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have a quick turnaround to play the Eagles on Thursday night and started Week Six with a lengthy injury report — one that includes quarterback Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay did not go through a full practice, but if they had, Brady (right thumb) would have been limited in the session. Brady showed up to his postgame press conference with his hand wrapped on Sunday. But head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that Brady should be fine to play by Thursday.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) would not have practiced, but Arians also told reporters that he’ll be “very close” to returning for Thursday’s game. Gronkowski has not played since Week Three.

Linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) and center Ryan Jensen (hip) also would not have practiced.

Safety Antoine Winfield (concussion) was listed as limited after missing Sunday’s game.

Receiver Chris Godwin (knee/ankle), edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand), defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor (calf) also would have been limited.

Running back Giovani Bernard (knee/chest), receiver Antonio Brown (knee), cornerback Jamel Dean (knee), and kicker Ryan Succop (back) all would have been full participants.