Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from Ring of Honor

Jon Gruden was the first head coach ever to win a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, but the franchise no longer views him worthy of a place in its Ring of Honor.

Less than 24 hours after Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders over years-old offensive emails, the Buccaneers announced that Gruden will no longer be in their Ring of Honor.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years. While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor,” the team said in a statement.

With a career record of 57-55, Gruden won more games than any other head coach in Buccaneers franchise history.