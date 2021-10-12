Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from Ring of Honor

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 12, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 18 Falcons at Buccaneers
Jon Gruden was the first head coach ever to win a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, but the franchise no longer views him worthy of a place in its Ring of Honor.

Less than 24 hours after Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders over years-old offensive emails, the Buccaneers announced that Gruden will no longer be in their Ring of Honor.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years. While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor,” the team said in a statement.

With a career record of 57-55, Gruden won more games than any other head coach in Buccaneers franchise history.

21 responses to “Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from Ring of Honor

  2. Maybe they didn’t like the fact that Gruden was the first and only NFL coach to ever have an openly gay player on his team.

  3. I wonder if Gruden has something he’d like to leak. He’s getting erased from the NFL, might as well go scorched earth. What a fall from grace.

  4. Gruden got toppled like a confederate general’s statue — cancel culture working exactly like it should. Bye bye, rube.

  8. Man, the next edition of Webster’s dictionary for the word “cancelled” will state “See Gruden, Jon.”

    I’ve never liked Gruden, though I’d admit being amused by his hilarious but no doubt phony facial expressions on the sidelines when he was supposedly mad or suffering from a bout of intensity, but the only thing I don’t like about him getting slapped around by the media the way he’s being slapped around involves the billionaire owners, various GMs, and probably NFL higher-ups whose emails aren’t being made public.

    I really miss the old days when football coverage was about the damn games instead of all this 2021 indignation for one thing or another. And I am not defending Gruden with that statement. He’s an ass, has always been an ass, and he deserves the hard knuckles on the nose that are finally finding and reaching his face.

  9. charliecharger says:
    October 12, 2021 at 5:58 pm
    Maybe they didn’t like the fact that Gruden was the first and only NFL coach to ever have an openly gay player on his team.
    ——————————————-
    Yeah, especially after referring to gays as “F******.” Really great guy.

  11. They should have added “knock on wood if you’re with me”.

    That eventual ceremony in Tampa recognizing the Super Bowl team he coached just got awkward.

  13. I thought the NFL honors was purely and only about on-the-field production, hence OJ remains in the Hall-of-Fame, Rae Carruth is listed as a NFL players and current players Like Tyrek, Frank are allowed to play. In order to abide by cancel culture the NFL really needs to start stripping everything from every ring-of-honor to the Hall-of-Fame since probably well into the 90’s and early 2000’s they can probably pin about anything (racist, antigay, etc) on any of those players.

  16. Wow! Our world has really devolved. What he said was ignorant to the max, but to wipe out his achievements is vindictive and petty. In some ways the response has been just as bigoted as his statements. Those throwing stones now better be prepared to shovel glass shards when they get their due!

  18. Are you somehow unaware of what the punishment is for murder?

    curtis20 says:
    October 12, 2021 at 6:03 pm
    Well that escalated quickly. Bad words said in private are worse than killing someone

  20. How self virtuous of the Bucs. Have they even read the emails? Or spoken to Gruden to get his perspective? Or did they just go with the majority view on Twitter today?

  21. Why isn’t there similar outrage over the NFL partnering with Jay Z and him potentially becoming a part owner of a team? He has used much worse lyrics and slurs in his rap music career yet nobody is offended by that. More double standard hypocrisy on display

Leave a Reply

