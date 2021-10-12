Calais Campbell: A lot of people are eating their words about Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

The Ravens were down 25-9 with 12 minutes to play on Monday night, which meant they’d need a remarkable performance in order to pull out a win over the Colts.

They got one from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson went 18-of-20 for 192 yards, three touchdowns, and two-point conversions as the Ravens came back for a 31-25 overtime win. Jackson finished the game 37-of-43 for 442 yards to become the first quarterback with more than 400 yards and a completion percentage above 85 percent in the same game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called it one of the greatest performances he’s ever seen and defensive lineman Calais Campbell things it’s cause for Jackson’s critics to rethink their feelings about his ability as a passer.

“Man, it’s special. He’s just scratching the surface on how good he can be,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “I think he’s still 24 years old. I mean, this is crazy – what he’s capable of doing. I know he’s notorious for what he can do with his legs, and I feel like he got a lot of disrespect on his arm talent, and I think a lot of people are eating their words right now.”

Jackson is now fifth in the league in passing yards this season and eighth in rushing yards, which is a combination that has helped the Ravens pull off several last-minute wins during Baltimore’s 4-1 start to the season. They’ll host another 4-1 team in the Chargers in what will be a marquee matchup in Week Six.