Eagles upgrade Jason Kelce, Derek Barnett to limited participants

Getty Images

With Thursday’s game between the Eagles and Buccaneers coming soon, Philadelphia had a couple of upgrades for its second injury report of the week.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and center Jason Kelce (foot/rest) both would have returned to the practice field as limited participants. The Eagles’ Tuesday injury report is an estimate as the club only held a walk-through given the short week.

Barnett played 70 percent of the Eagles’ snaps in the team’s victory over Carolina on Sunday, recording three total tackles and a pair of QB hits.

Kelce has played all of Philadelphia’s offensive snaps this year.

Offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (knee) also went from a limited tofu participant on Tuesday. And offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (ankle) remained a full participant.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson remains away from the club due to a personal matter. And tight end Dallas Goedert was removed from the injury report as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier on Tuesday.