Fritz Pollard Alliance: Jon Gruden’s resignation proves hiring processes should be more thoughtful, deliberate

USA TODAY Sports

The Fritz Pollard Alliance previously expressed hope for a “remedy commensurate” with Jon Gruden’s “painful words” regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith. Now that Gruden has resigned, FPA executive director Rod Graves has issued a statement acknowledging the development.

“Jon Gruden’s exit reminds us why leadership positions in the National Football League should be more thoughtfully and deliberately filled with men and women who can provide the proper representation,” Graves said in a statement issued on Tuesday. “The NFL and Las Vegas Raiders ownership responded appropriately by accepting the resignation of Gruden for his shameful and inexcusable behavior, which is why we look forward to continuing our work to help them ensure that they are taking the right path forward with future hiring decisions and processes.

“There is no place for head coaches who secretly — or brazenly — share Gruden’s small mindedness. We encourage in-depth due diligence and benchmark best practices on all levels when offering positions of leadership. It is imperative that all candidates espouse the values consistent with the responsibilities. The mission of the Fritz Pollard Alliance is to work continuously to ensure that the policies and procedures of the NFL promote the best interest of the game.”

The Raiders will now have an extended opportunity to search for the franchise’s next head coach.