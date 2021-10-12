It’s time for NFL to release all information from the Washington Football Team investigation

Posted by Mike Florio on October 12, 2021
The NFL possesses a trove of 650,000 emails that previously were entirely hidden. The NFL has peeled off a small handful of those communications, for one or more specific purposes.

As a result, the NFL has opened the door to having all of the emails released.

In July, the NFL managed to announce the outcome of the Washington Football Team investigation without providing any transparency as to its findings. By adroitly tucking the ruling into the afternoon hours of Thursday, July 1 — at a time when most folks were sliding into a four-day July 4 weekend — the stunning failure to disclose details and to even commission a written report from the lawyer who investigated the situation in Washington went barely criticized and hardly noticed.

That has now changed, dramatically.

Whether to help NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in the vote that determined his future on the job or to end the employment of Jon Gruden, the league selectively culled from the 650,000 emails a tiny subset of messages sent by someone who wasn’t even working for the organization at the time, or any other NFL team for that matter.

Does the league want us to regard Gruden as an outlier? Maybe. Or maybe the truth is that the league simply doesn’t want us to see how deep and dark and dirty the rabbit hole is. Gruden’s penpal, Bruce Allen, exchanged emails with plenty of people. Surely, he and Washington owner Daniel Snyder exchanged emails and text messages. Where are those?

This isn’t some fringe theory. More and more fans (and in turn, more and more media) are asking the questions that should have been asked in July. Why are the specific things that Snyder allegedly said or did being concealed?

As we wrote at the time, the league protected Snyder because that in turn protected other owners from finding themselves in a similar predicament, with scorched-earth reviews of business practices sparked by, potentially, false or embellished allegations (or, perhaps more accurately, credible allegations that they dismissed as false or embellished). No one wants to be audited, even if they haven’t cheated on their taxes. The WFT investigation amounted to an audit of the organization. By hiding the outcome of that audit, other owners could take some solace in the fact that, if they’re ever audited, the results will end up in an underground sarcophagus for a thousand years or longer.

That’s what would have happened, if the NFL hadn’t dipped into the WFT sarcophagus to selectively harvest and leak the Gruden emails. Now that the NFL has opened the door, others are insisting that other emails be released.

The fair and proper thing to do would be to release the full contents of the investigation. At a basic minimum, all of Allen’s emails should be released, including communications with employees of other teams and/or the league office. At a bare minimum, Allen’s email exchanges with Snyder should be disclosed.

Any other outcome is unacceptable. Any other outcome amounts to hypocrisy of the highest degree. Any other outcome makes the league complicit in any misconduct reflected in those emails, because the NFL continues to actively cover it up — the same way the NFL covered up the Gruden emails until the NFL realized that releasing them had one or more strategic benefits.

  2. The NFL would be wise to simply let the yelling happen until it stops. Absolutely nothing good from the NFL’s perspective can come from releasing them and nothing but court orders should compel them to release them.

  3. The owners seem to get a pass on sexual harassment and misbehaving. Seems a big hypocritical but then again this is a common theme in the age old management vs labor argument

  5. What I’d like to know is WHY the NFL suddenly decided it needed to destroy Gruden. They didn’t just kill his coaching career, they cancelled him from ever holding another job above the level of fast food cashier.

  6. The NFL has zero obligation to release any of these emails. If they want to leak random stuff to expose or get back at someone, that’s their prerogative. The public isn’t owed anything here. They are not a public or government entity. Insist all you want, I’d just tell you to pound sand if I were them.

  7. Or like most businesses they keep that information within the confines of their own business and take any legal action that needs to be handled to court. That is not the publics comcern. The league needs to handle that internally

  10. That is the question though: why release any emails at all? Does someone at the league office have it out for Jon? Or the league prefers to negotiate with De? (Though the contract’s done) It really does seem like Florio’s favorite guy Rich McKay finally extracted revenge on Gruden, but was the price of that getting an article like this?

  11. Just play and talk football.. you turn over enough stones on EVERYONE you will find atleast one skeleton no matter who you are. Where does this end???

  12. With every passing day, it’s clear the NFL is more like the WWE than a legitimate sport. I’m about ready to tune out

  13. I think the worlds population needs less media, less controversy and less drama. What’s next? Releasing info about what people do and say behind closed doors of their own homes? Sticks and stones. Half the nation calls the other half a lot of nasty things everyday. Let it roll off your shoulder and find something fun to do instead.

  14. National Fraud League double standard. Hip hop “stars” that have performed at Super Bowl? Check out their language. Makes Gruden look like a choir boy. SMH.……

  16. For anyone who is paying attention, this is what it looks like when someone gets blackballed from the NFL. A person who pissed off the wrong person. Has emails strategically released to get him out of the game.

  17. I’m sure a majority of NFL owners and executives would have condemning emails exposed just like Gruden. Because of that, they will never, ever, be released.

    Someone wanted Gruden gone. But that’s probably as much as we’re going to get.

  18. If taxpayers weren’t paying for part of these billion dollar stadiums to be built and millions a year on upkeep and tax breaks, then I’d agree it’s all private business.

    The NFL opened this all up by bizarrely releasing emails.
    Good luck closing the door.

  19. shutiggyupdotcom says:
    October 12, 2021 at 10:26 am
    What I’d like to know is WHY the NFL suddenly decided it needed to destroy Gruden. They didn’t just kill his coaching career, they cancelled him from ever holding another job above the level of fast food cashier.

    Gruden destroyed Gruden. The NFL was investigating the WFT and all this was discovered. Let the pieces fall where they may !

  21. By leaking the Gruden emails, didn’t the league office realize they were opening Pandora’s box?

  23. I want to know it all. I want the context. I want the fanbase and those interested to see accountability without the shield that money all so often provides. There are good guys in this, I’m sure of that, but I’m also sure that there is more crap. Often a humbled man can/will change their ways, and that (considering the Gruden emails) is what we all can hope for.

  27. While the NFL is a privately held business, their 32 ‘shareholders’ benefit from billions in local, state, and federal tax breaks, zoning concessions, and other things such as their very public association with the United States military. That makes what otherwise could be construed as communications within a private entity as very much a public matter. I’m sure the NFL has a platoon of Park Avenue lawyers watching their backs, but all it takes is one judge sympathetic to a plaintiff to have all of those emails tumbling out into public view. And you can be sure someone, somewhere, will try to make that happen

  29. Gruden should have just stepped down for an undetermined time and have his wife take over the coaching duties.

  30. shutiggyupdotcom says:
    October 12, 2021 at 10:26 am
    What I’d like to know is WHY the NFL suddenly decided it needed to destroy Gruden. They didn’t just kill his coaching career, they cancelled him from ever holding another job above the level of fast food cashier.

    Are you serious? Have you not seen the end zones in every NFL stadium and their “End Racism” slogans. How about the players’ helmets and their messages. The NFL is making a concerted effort to wipe out this behavior and you’re asking why the NFL is “suddenly” destroying Gruden?

  31. Is it possible that the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times just did some good journalistic work to obtain these emails? Seems like a big leap to assume the league wanted these emails out there. There are likely dozens, if not hundreds of people involved in the WFT investigation….seems entirely probable that someone could’ve leaked them without the NFL’s consent. Maybe I’m naive.

  33. What did the NFL have against Gruden, though, that prompted those emails being let out? The focus of that investigation was WFT, not Gruden, so why? They could have easily let sleeping dogs lie as they have with the entire WFT investigation. Gruene made for good highlights and soundbites, so why would the NFL torpedo the guy? Somewhere up the chain someone wanted to use him as an example and show th world the NFL will weed out certain behavior, or at least give the impression. Gruden could be back, but not after a lot of damage control and image rebuilding.

  34. They don’t need to release anything. This was supposed to be between Dan Snyder and Bruce Allen. No wonder Tom Brady smashed his cell phone. They were trying to investigate deflategate, and they probably would have leaked private photos of Tom’s family. Whatever the investigation in Washington was supposed to cover, the private information ended up in the hands of someone that it obviously wasn’t supposed to. This stuff is great for the tabloid journalism business, but it doesn’t do anyone else any good.

  35. Oh that would be priceless. I would be at least half the owners would have to sell their teams.

  36. When you hit **Send** on an email calling The Commissioner a “fa—t” and “p—y” you’ve pretty much opened that can of worms with C4 explosive.

  37. Are the emails legally the property of the NFL? If so, nothing short of a court order can compel making them public nor should it.

  38. I think the NFL may have over played their hand with the release. Some of the messages included WFT employees topless; how these images were taken, who took them, who sent them, and from where can lead to criminal charges in the right jurisdiction. At the very least any cheerleader under an NDA now has a green light to sue WFT given that WFT released information related to any possible NDA agreement to the NFL who subsequently violation the agreement by releasing that information to the public.

  39. I agree with liquidmuse,,,

    Why are the NFL releasing these emails during the season??? You are basically affecting the whole football organization that reports to the NFL and affects their fan base which is a bad reflection on the NFL,,,this is why you get booed Roger Goodell at every NFL draft,,,when the first email got sent in 1971 no one could have predicted that one day emails would be mightier than the pen or the tongue,,,

  40. I’m curious if this was an authorized or unauthorized leak by the NFL. Gruden doesn’t have anything to lose by suing the league at this point. I imagine the league made promises of confidentiality to the WFT when the emails were turned over to the league. The league will no doubt want Gruden’s settlement with the Raiders to immunize it but Davis has no reason to insist on such a clause.

    Gruden is unemployed but now has considerable leverage vs the NFL over the circumstances of his “resignation”/firing.

