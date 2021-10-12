Jaguars sign Rashaad Coward, place Brandon Linder on IR

Getty Images

The Jaguars placed center Brandon Linder on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Linder is expected to miss 4-5 weeks with a high ankle sprain and an MCL sprain.

He had played every down for the Jaguars this season until his injury in the fourth quarter Sunday.

The Jaguars signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to take Linder’s roster spot.

Coward was with the Steelers in training camp and spent the first four games on the team’s active roster. The Steelers had ruled him out of the Week 5 game against the Broncos with an ankle injury before cutting him Saturday.

Coward has appeared in 30 career games with 15 starts. He spent four seasons with the Bears and saw action in all 16 games last season, making three starts at guard and two starts at tackle.

He started a career-high 10 games for Chicago in 2019, all at guard. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Bears in 2017.