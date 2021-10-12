Jerry Jones sees nothing to indicate La’el Collins will be available this week

Getty Images

Cowboys tackle La'el Collins went to court last week in pursuit of a temporary restraining order that would block the remaining games of the five-game suspension that he received from the league for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

The judge in the case took the matter under advisement, but Collins missed a fourth game on Sunday and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t expecting him back for this week’s game against the Patriots either. Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he considers Collins “out for this game.”

“Frankly, I do not have anything that’s worth noting that would indicate otherwise,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Terence Steele has started in Collins’ place in the last four games and the Cowboys have won all of those contests to put themselves in first place in the NFC East.