Kliff Kingsbury: Browns are loaded, a huge challenge for us

The Cardinals were able to hold off the 49ers on Sunday and move their record to 5-0 on the season, but life in the NFL means there’s not much time to celebrate a win before it is time to get ready for your next game.

Arizona’s next game will be a road date with the Browns and head coach Kliff Kingsbury turned his attention toward the team’s trip to Cleveland on Monday. The Browns rank sixth in points scored and their defense only allowed 13 points in Weeks Three and Four before the Chargers put up 47 points against them on Sunday.

“The Browns are loaded,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website. “They’re as talented as roster you’ll find in the NFL. Kevin Stefanski is an incredible offensive mind. He’s a guy like Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay that does a tremendous job with the quarterbacks — building great weapons around them. Baker Mayfield is playing at a really high level and it will be a huge challenge for us.”

The Cardinals were down two cornerbacks with injuries in Week Five and having Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson back would help the Cardinals try to contain the Browns attack. Kingsbury said he’s “hoping the weekend off will benefit those guys,” but further word on their availability will have to wait until later in the week.