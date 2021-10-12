Kyle Shanahan on Jon Gruden: You are accountable for everything you say

Getty Images

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders after emails surfaced that included racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language directed at NFL personnel.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan got his first NFL job when Gruden hired him in Tampa. Shanahan served as an offensive quality control coach for the Bucs in 2004-05.

Shanahan provided a lengthy response when asked about Gruden during his weekly appearance on KNBR on Tuesday.

“I think it’s a lesson for everybody,” Shanahan said on his radio show, via 49erswebzone.com. “I mean, not just people in sports. I mean, it’s not OK to think those things, and it’s definitely not OK to say those things. When you’re in the limelight and stuff, whether it’s sports or anything else, but when more people know you, there’s a little more of a responsibility to that. And you’re going to have to pay the consequences when you do something wrong like that. And it is unfortunate.

“But I think that happens to kids. I show it to my kids. You’re accountable for everything that you say, [everything] that comes out of your mouth. And when you put something down on paper, whatever it is, electronic paper, you’re accountable forever. Look what it did to someone like Jon. And that happens to kids in schools. That happens to people all over. It’s on a much bigger scale when I guess you’re famous or something like that. But that’s the world we live in. You’ve got to realize that it’s not right. Just because you have a bad moment, don’t think that’s OK to do. You can be held accountable forever on that.

“Just, the whole situation makes me sad. It’s not just Jon, but when you’re a head coach, you’re in charge of a lot of families. A lot of people move there and stuff because you hire them and things like that. It affects a lot of people — all the other coaches in that building, the personnel people, the players. I know they’ve got an interim coach now and stuff, but I feel for a lot of the families who are like, ‘Well, what does this mean for us? We just moved here a few months ago. What’s going to happen?’ Things like that. It’s not just Jon. It affects the whole building.”