Lawyers representing former WFT employees call for investigation findings to be released

Posted by Mike Florio on October 12, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT
In July, the NFL successfully buried all evidence regarding the investigation of the Washington Football Team. In October, the selective leak of certain emails regarding former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has triggered plenty of questions that weren’t asked in July.

The latest call for transparency has come from lawyers Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent more than 40 former employees of the Washington football team.

“It is truly outrageous that after the NFL’s 10-month long investigation involving hundreds of witnesses and 650,000 documents related to the longtime culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Football Team, the only person to be held accountable and lose their job is the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Banks and Katz said. “If the NFL felt it appropriate to release these offensive emails from Jon Gruden, which it obtained during its investigation of the Washington Football Team, it must also release the findings related to the actual target of the investigation. Our clients and the public at large deserve transparency and accountability. If not, the NFL and Roger Goodell must explain why they appear intent on protecting the Washington Football Team and owner Dan Snyder at all costs.”

It was already difficult to justify releasing no information about the outcome of the WFT investigation. It becomes impossible to excuse ongoing silence in the aftermath of the Gruden disclosure and leak. The NFL provided information to the Raiders from the WFT investigation regarding emails sent when he wasn’t an employee of the team with a specific purpose in mind. Last night, that purpose apparently was achieved.

If Gruden must accept a major consequence for his collateral role in the situation, the principal players must do the same. Starting with Snyder.

There’s nothing that can force the NFL to do it. There’s also nothing that can stop fans and media from persisting in their position that the NFL should do it.

Everyone should be making their voices heard on this. The NFL opened the door by using the emails to engineer Gruden’s resignation. The rest of those emails must now be made available for the public to scrutinize, and for any and all fair and reasonable consequences to happen, the same way they happened to Gruden.

  2. Looks like Pandora’s box has been opened! All because someone or a group of someone’s had it out for Jon Gruen ( who btw is still a bigoted boob)

  3. Not to defend Chucky but….650k emails and only he gets pinched? Yeah, somebody had it out for him. Questions are why, and why now? All these lawyers like sharks circling the chum boat….It’s gonna get ugly.

  5. Mr Florio smells blood in the water. This is only going to get better and better. What he is saying is just so right on. Release Gruden emails… you have to release them all from that Washington email dump they demanded.

  6. No, what is TRULY “…outrageous that after the NFL’s 10-month long investigation involving hundreds of witnesses and 650,000 documents related to the longtime culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Football Team, the only person to be held accountable and lose their job is the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders”…

    and you didn’t include any opportunity, outside the press, to pushback on this? SHAME ON YOU. BAT LAWYERING.

    WHY? No really, why?

  8. Sparky Gump says:

    October 12, 2021 at 8:32 pm

    Gruden should sue for access to ALL of the emails
    ————-
    And he would have no grounds for a lawsuit and it would be thrown out of court quickly and he would be minus his court fees, so no he shouldn’t sue for something be has no right to have access to.

  10. In its zeal to stick it to Gruden, the NFL might have royally screwed up. If enough people make noise and demand disclosure, how long can they ignore it.

