PFT’s Week Six 2021 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 12, 2021, 12:16 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 10 Bills at Chiefs
Getty Images

1. Bills (4-1, last week No. 1): There’s currently a gap between the Bills and everyone else.

2. Cardinals (5-0, No. 2): The last unbeaten team still has work to do to get to the very top of the list.

3. Buccaneers (4-1, No. 3): That loss to the Rams was more of a blip than it appeared at the time.

4. Ravens (4-1, No. 4): The Ravens discovered their passing game, by necessity. That could take the offense, and the team, to new heights.

5. Rams (4-1, No. 5): They’re still the best team in L.A., but the gap is getting narrower.

6. Packers (4-1, No. 6): Truly good teams win the games that they keep trying to lose.

7. Cowboys (4-1, No. 11): The team that used to be America’s Team is on the verge of becoming America’s Team again.

8. Chargers (4-1, No. 8): If they keep this up, they may actually develop a home-field advantage. Eventually.

9. Browns (3-2, No. 7): They could be 5-0. They may be, by Sunday night, 3-3.

10. Bengals (3-2, No. 13): Even in a loss, the Bengals showed that they belong.

11. Chiefs (2-3, No. 10): They’ve lost three games to teams with a combined record of 12-3. They’ll be fine, in time.

12. Saints (3-2, No. 16): If they’re ever going to make their move, now is the time to do it. (After the bye week.)

13. Panthers (3-2, No. 12): That hot start feels like a long time ago.

14. Titans (3-2, No. 20): Derrick Henry continues to be sneaky great value play for NFL MVP, because he quite possibly is the most valuable player in the league.

15. Raiders (3-2, No. 9): We’ll find out soon whether the resignation of Jon Gruden helps or hurts a franchise at a clear crossroads.

16. Vikings (2-3, No. 18): You like that? No. Not really.

17. Patriots (2-3, No. 19): The Pats are staring at 0-4 at home, when the Cowboys visit on Sunday.

18. Seahawks (2-3, No. 14): Geno Smith is a bit underrated, but he’s still nowhere close to being Russell Wilson.

19. Bears (3-2, No. 22): A 3-2 start isn’t bad, considering that everyone acts like they’re 0-5.

20. 49ers (2-3, No. 15): When do seats start getting hot?

21. Steelers (2-3, No. 24): The Steelers can be competitive as long as Big Ben knows when to pull the plug on a given play.

22. Eagles (2-3, No. 25): They’ll get bumped a lot higher if they steal one from the Bucs.

23. Broncos (3-2, No. 17): That 3-0 start was a mirage, after all.

24. Falcons (2-3, No. 26): They’re in better shape through five games than anyone would have expected.

25. Washington (2-3, No. 21): Ryan Fitzpatrick can’t get back soon enough.

26. Giants (1-4, No. 23): Troy Aikman was right.

27. Colts (1-4, No. 27): They still can make things interesting in the AFC South.

28. Dolphins (1-4, No. 28): Brian Flores quietly may be inching toward a chance to go back to New England.

29. Jets (1-4, No. 29): One step forward, five steps back.

30. Texans (1-4, No. 30): At least they’re still trying.

31. Lions (0-5, No. 31): Dan Campbell will inspire this team to win, if the team can get him some good players.

32. Jaguars (0-5, No. 32): The 250/250 thing underscores how little Urban Meyer understands about life in the NFL.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “PFT’s Week Six 2021 power rankings

  2. Lame in Baltimore showed that he is nothing when playing against the Colts’ starters. He is a very big fish in a small pond when playing against their practice squad players. He is so overrated.

  3. 19. Bears (3-2, No. 22): A 3-2 start isn’t bad, considering that everyone acts like they’re 0-5
    __________
    There isn’t a franchise with a greater discrepancy between perception and reality in the league. The media hates the Bears. NFL.com ranked them 29th last week below the Jets. It’s honestly strange.

  5. Those who say the Ravens have just barely squeaked out these victories are correct. But just imagine how well it would be going if they didn’t have 17 players on IR including starting RB, CB, LT and their #1 draft pick WR. Despite all that, they are rallying around Lamar who is elevating his own game and the performances of his teammates.
    They will hopefully be getting Ronnie Stanley and Rashod Bateman back as early as next week, and if so, Lamar will have more time and more weapons. Should be fun.

  6. My Steelers at 21 is a tad generous.
    Ben is done. They need to just tank and get a new QB.
    But I don’t have faith in Colbert to pick the right guy.
    He’s still drafting like it’s 1999.

  10. I hate my Chiefs are 2-3, but they lost to 3 teams that are currently better than them. 4th in the AFC, or even 7th this year, is good enough to get to the playoffs. And If Andy would take what the opponent gives him, they’d be better than 2-3.. But trying to impose the deep ball despite always seeing 2 safeties shows his stubbornness. Hopefully the most overpaid trio in all of sports, Tyran Mathieu, Frank Clark, and Anthony Hitchens start understanding they’re all playing for future contracts. As none of them will be on the roster next year. KC couldn’t be worse without them, but KC would have about 25 million a year, for 3-4 real players, if they were gone.

  11. 2. Cardinals (5-0, No. 2): The last unbeaten team still has work to do to get to the very top of the list.>>>

    Why so much hate for this team?

  14. it’s a little early to praise lamar. he won’t have another game like that all season. if he implodes in the playoffs again then you’ll know without a doubt what he is as a qb, the excuses will have to end.

  15. Ravens at #4 is still ridiculous just like it was last week. They lost to Detroit (I know what the score said but they lost) and nearly lost to Indy. The 4th best team in the league they are not.

  18. The best team at week 5 isn’t always the best team in week 17. Remember those 10-0 Texans?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.