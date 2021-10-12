PFT’s Week Six 2021 power rankings

Getty Images

1. Bills (4-1, last week No. 1): There’s currently a gap between the Bills and everyone else.

2. Cardinals (5-0, No. 2): The last unbeaten team still has work to do to get to the very top of the list.

3. Buccaneers (4-1, No. 3): That loss to the Rams was more of a blip than it appeared at the time.

4. Ravens (4-1, No. 4): The Ravens discovered their passing game, by necessity. That could take the offense, and the team, to new heights.

5. Rams (4-1, No. 5): They’re still the best team in L.A., but the gap is getting narrower.

6. Packers (4-1, No. 6): Truly good teams win the games that they keep trying to lose.

7. Cowboys (4-1, No. 11): The team that used to be America’s Team is on the verge of becoming America’s Team again.

8. Chargers (4-1, No. 8): If they keep this up, they may actually develop a home-field advantage. Eventually.

9. Browns (3-2, No. 7): They could be 5-0. They may be, by Sunday night, 3-3.

10. Bengals (3-2, No. 13): Even in a loss, the Bengals showed that they belong.

11. Chiefs (2-3, No. 10): They’ve lost three games to teams with a combined record of 12-3. They’ll be fine, in time.

12. Saints (3-2, No. 16): If they’re ever going to make their move, now is the time to do it. (After the bye week.)

13. Panthers (3-2, No. 12): That hot start feels like a long time ago.

14. Titans (3-2, No. 20): Derrick Henry continues to be sneaky great value play for NFL MVP, because he quite possibly is the most valuable player in the league.

15. Raiders (3-2, No. 9): We’ll find out soon whether the resignation of Jon Gruden helps or hurts a franchise at a clear crossroads.

16. Vikings (2-3, No. 18): You like that? No. Not really.

17. Patriots (2-3, No. 19): The Pats are staring at 0-4 at home, when the Cowboys visit on Sunday.

18. Seahawks (2-3, No. 14): Geno Smith is a bit underrated, but he’s still nowhere close to being Russell Wilson.

19. Bears (3-2, No. 22): A 3-2 start isn’t bad, considering that everyone acts like they’re 0-5.

20. 49ers (2-3, No. 15): When do seats start getting hot?

21. Steelers (2-3, No. 24): The Steelers can be competitive as long as Big Ben knows when to pull the plug on a given play.

22. Eagles (2-3, No. 25): They’ll get bumped a lot higher if they steal one from the Bucs.

23. Broncos (3-2, No. 17): That 3-0 start was a mirage, after all.

24. Falcons (2-3, No. 26): They’re in better shape through five games than anyone would have expected.

25. Washington (2-3, No. 21): Ryan Fitzpatrick can’t get back soon enough.

26. Giants (1-4, No. 23): Troy Aikman was right.

27. Colts (1-4, No. 27): They still can make things interesting in the AFC South.

28. Dolphins (1-4, No. 28): Brian Flores quietly may be inching toward a chance to go back to New England.

29. Jets (1-4, No. 29): One step forward, five steps back.

30. Texans (1-4, No. 30): At least they’re still trying.

31. Lions (0-5, No. 31): Dan Campbell will inspire this team to win, if the team can get him some good players.

32. Jaguars (0-5, No. 32): The 250/250 thing underscores how little Urban Meyer understands about life in the NFL.