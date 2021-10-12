Plenty of people are nervous about the Bruce Allen emails

Posted by Mike Florio on October 12, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT
Many have said in the aftermath of Jon Gruden’s resignation that folks around the NFL are scrubbing their emails today. For some around the league, no amount of scrubbing will make a difference.

For those people, the damage is already done. For those people, the emails they sent to or received from former Washington executive Bruce Allen have become part of the 650,000 trove of documents that have been, but for a handful of Gruden emails, buried under a hundred yards of reinforced concrete.

The people who know Bruce Allen and who communicated with him during his time in Washington are nervous about what’s in there. About who else sent or received emails with racist, homophobic, transphobic, and/or misogynistic content. About whether they will be exposed, the same way Gruden was.

The right and fair outcome continues to be simple — release all of the Allen emails. Hell, release all 650,000 emails for full scrutiny. Selectively leaking (and the NFL definitely leaked selectively) the Gruden emails and then treating the rest of the emails like radioactive waste isn’t nearly good enough. Especially since, without current transparency, the NFL can simply dip into the cache of documents whenever it may choose in order to take action against someone who, for whatever reason, has landed on the NFL’s list of enemies or targets.

Look at what they did to Gruden. Leak one document, send “other materials” to the Raiders, and wait. Knowing what else was out there, Gruden foolishly (or stubbornly) didn’t quit. Knowing what else was out there, owner Mark Davis foolishly (or stubbornly) didn’t fire Gruden. So then the league leaked other documents, with the clear impression being that, if Gruden isn’t gone, still others will be leaked.

Others can find themselves in a similar predicament. Others may be approached about emails that haven’t yet been leaked, but with a request/suggestion that they quietly resign or retire or whatever now, or the emails will surface.

These emails become a powerful weapon, made even more powerful if they land in the wrong hands. The selective leaking of the emails proves that they’re already in the wrong hands. The only right thing to do, then, is to shine the light now. That brings out the truth, and it prevents the league from using the threat of disclosing the truth to manipulate others into doing whatever the league may want.

I know that’s a strong allegation. But, based on Gruden’s resignation and the circumstances surrounding it, it’s fair to conclude that the league already has done it once. If the emails aren’t released, nothing stops the league from doing it again.

13 responses to “Plenty of people are nervous about the Bruce Allen emails

  1. Why would the NFL release all the emails, when they can use them selectively for “leverage”?

  2. Yes, and if anyone else says anything naughty, they should be done away with.

    Meanwhile, Tampa Bay continues to employ Richard Sherman (domestic abuse) and Antonio Brown (sexual assault) and God-knows-whoever else on a number of NFL rosters.

    But please, by all means, cancel people who say mean things. That’s the real problem we all face, a bunch of bad, meanie-headed words.

  5. The NFL would release them if the materials could only implicate coaches and players. But what if executives, general managers and owners are involved? No way they’re going to release everything if it goes that high.

  6. This is why i started skipping any pre, half or post game stuff. I just want to watch football. The nfl needs to be very careful about letting the public feel it’s politicized or a tv show. Won’t go well.

  7. I guarantee you there are emails in there from other owners… The league is not going to release those. The league will only do what is best for the league and since the league is made up of 32 owners… you wont see all 650,000 documents. Honestly nothing should be released and everything should be handled internally or through the courts

  8. I’m not excusing Gruden, but in my opinion Davis sought to get Gruden out of the coaching spot without his treasure chest of guaranteed money. My bet is that his contract had clauses in it related to conduct past and present detrimental to the raiders and the league.

  9. Providing documents that are under the legal ownership of privileged and confidential or attorney client privilege to those NOT UNDER the privilege is illegal. The person leaking these emails needs to be identified and prosecuted. What he/she is doing is illegal under United States Law. Why isn’t this even a topic of conversation?

  10. I’m wondering who it is that Gruden really pissed off in the league office and what he said about them? If I was Gruden I’d be going through every email I had from the league looking for dirt to release to the media. I believe in a scorched earth policy that is not for everyone.

  11. Washington probably served up Chucky to take the news shift away from drug abuse investigation, and other things.

  12. Chappelle said it best in his last special. You can be racist, or kill a guy and your career doesn’t suffer. Demaurice Smith comments- apology and carry on.

    Venture into alphabet land and your’re going to step on a landmine.

  13. They’ll never release all of it. Too many big time coaches, execs, and owners would be implicated.

