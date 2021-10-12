Raiders releasing Kyle Sloter from practice squad with Marcus Mariota close to returning

Getty Images

The Raiders are releasing quarterback Kyle Sloter from the practice squad, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Raiders signed him to the practice squad Sept. 20 after starting quarterback Derek Carr injured his ankle against the Steelers.

Sloter’s departure leaves only Nathan Peterman behind Carr, but Marcus Mariota is expected to return to practice this week.

Sloter spent some time on the Raiders’ roster this offseason, but he was released in April. He’s also spent time with the Broncos, Vikings, Cardinals, Lions and Bears but has never played in a regular-season game.