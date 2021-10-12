Rams place Darious Williams on IR

Getty Images

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said cornerback Darious Williams could go on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered in last Thursday’s victory over Seattle.

Now the Rams have made that transaction official.

Williams will miss at least the next three games while on IR, with Los Angeles placing him on the list on Tuesday. Williams had played nearly every defensive snap for the Rams before suffering the injury last Thursday. He’s recorded a pair of passes defensed and 29 total tackles this season.

The Rams have rookie Robert Rochell, who started last week’s game, and David Long Jr. own the roster to help replace Williams at corner. But Williams’ absence may also affect how L.A. utilizes Jalen Ramsey, who has been moving all around the defensive backfield through the first five games.

To fill Williams’ roster spot, the Rams announced they’ve activated offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum off of injured reserve. Los Angeles designated him to return in late September. He suffered a knee injury in the Rams’ preseason finale.