Ravens’ Ben Cleveland says he got “positive news” on his knee injury

Ravens left guard Ben Cleveland, who was carted off the field during Monday night’s game with a knee injury, said today that he got good news.

Cleveland wrote on Twitter that he expects to be back on the field soon.

“To every one who tweeted, texted, called or prayed for me last night, thank you,” Cleveland wrote. “It means the world to know that #theflock stands behind their players the way they do! Positive news from the doctors today so we’ll be back soon and better than ever! #GoRavens”

A third-round rookie out of Georgia, Cleveland hasn’t started this season but has been getting regular playing time in the offensive line rotation.