Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: Look where Josh Allen was through five NFL games

Getty Images

The Bills are at the top of the AFC East and the play of their quarterback Josh Allen is a big reason for their success.

The Jets are at the bottom of the division and the play of their quarterback Zach Wilson is a big reason why they’ve struggled. Wilson is completing 57.3 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and nine interceptions while being sacked 18 times. That adds up to a 62.9 quarterback rating, which Jets head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged on Monday is frustrating to see while also noting that Wilson’s not the first quarterback to get off to a rough start.

“It’s not easy being a rookie quarterback, never has been, never will be,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “Josh Allen the first five games of his rookie year, the numbers were the same as what our guy is going through. I know it can be frustrating sometimes, but it’s going to start clicking. It’s a rollercoaster ride and you have to take the good with the good, and the bad with the bad.”

Allen also started right out of the gate as a rookie and completed 55.7 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and five interceptions. He did add three rushing touchdowns, but was also sacked 19 times in his first five games.

That doesn’t mean that Wilson is going to flourish into the MVP candidate that Allen became last season, but it is reason for the Jets to continue believing that better things will come for their first-round pick.