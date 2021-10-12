Saints signing Brian Johnson off Bears practice squad

Getty Images

The Saints have themselves another kicker.

After reporting Cody Parkey is going on injured reserve, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport also reports that New Orleans is signing Brian Johnson off of Chicago’s practice squad.

Johnson signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech this year. He set a program record with 119 consecutive successful PAT attempts and was 20-of-26 on field goals in 2020.

He made both of his field-goal attempts for Chicago in the preseason.

With Will Lutz on injured reserve, the Saints are now on their third kicker since the season began. Aldrick Rosas was let go last week in favor of Parkey after hitting just one of his four field goals in four games.