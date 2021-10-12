Seahawks to cut Tre Flowers

Getty Images

After cornerback Tre Flowers fell out of Seattle’s starting lineup, he’s now going to be in search of a new team.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are cutting cornerback Tre Flowers after he asked to be released.

Flowers started Seattle’s first three games this season, but was replaced in Week Four by Sidney Jones. Flowers had recorded 16 total tackles in 2021. He’s played on special teams for Seattle’s last two games, playing the majority of the unit’s snaps in last Thursday’s loss to the Rams.

A fifth-round pick in 2018, Flowers started 30 games over his first two seasons. he recorded three forced fumbles as a rookie and three interceptions in his second season.

But things have fallen off for the cornerback over the last two years. He started only seven games in 2020 while making 12 appearances. He recorded a pair of passes defensed and a forced fumble last season.