Seahawks working out Blake Bortles

Blake Bortles may be getting another chance in the NFL.

Bortles, the free agent quarterback who has been out of the league this season, is working out with the Seahawks, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Seattle could use another quarterback with Russell Wilson‘s injured finger keeping him out for at least a few weeks. Geno Smith and Jake Luton are the only other quarterbacks currently in Seattle.

The 29-year-old Bortles was the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft and spent five seasons with the Jaguars. Since leaving Jacksonville he has spent time with the Rams and Broncos, as well as a very brief stint this offseason with the Packers. During his time with the Rams he was coached by Shane Waldron, who is now the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, which may give him a leg up on learning the Seahawks’ offense if he’s signed.