Sean McDermott: Win over Kansas City a good sign in early stage of the season

The Bills have emerged as the league’s most dominant team through the first five weeks of the season, putting an exclamation point on their progress with Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs.

But head coach Sean McDermott isn’t reading too much into what that win in Kansas City could mean for his team going forward.

“I think more than anything, it’s a step in the right direction,” McDermott said Monday, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “They’re a good football team. You know, we’re trying to continue to grow and become a good football team. To see the contributions that were made from everyone, in particular, a couple of the young players in that game that are new to our team this year, that we acquired via the draft, is a good sign. It doesn’t mean we’re where we need to be, right? But it is a good sign at this early stage of the season.”

The Bills are currently the league’s top scoring team and on defense are No. 1 in points and yards allowed. There’s plenty of season left to be played, but especially considering their division, the Bills look like they’ll be able to coast into the postseason in 2021.