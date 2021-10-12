Titans place Ty Sambrailo on retired list, Brett Kern on COVID-19 list

The Titans made several moves Tuesday.
They placed offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo on the reserve/retired list.
In his seventh NFL season, Sambrailo joined the Titans as a free agent before the 2020 season. He previously spent time with the Broncos and Falcons.
Sambrailo appeared in 10 games last season, with five starts at left tackle, before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve. Sambrailo saw action in four games this season, including one start.
The Titans placed punter Brett Kern on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.
Johnny Townsend has punted for the Titans the past two games in place of Kern, who has missed time with a right groin injury.
The Titans also waived defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton from the active roster.
They signed offensive linemen Derwin Gray and James Murray to the practice squad.