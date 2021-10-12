Titans place Ty Sambrailo on retired list, Brett Kern on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Titans made several moves Tuesday.

They placed offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo on the reserve/retired list.

In his seventh NFL season, Sambrailo joined the Titans as a free agent before the 2020 season. He previously spent time with the Broncos and Falcons.

Sambrailo appeared in 10 games last season, with five starts at left tackle, before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve. Sambrailo saw action in four games this season, including one start.

The Titans placed punter Brett Kern on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Johnny Townsend has punted for the Titans the past two games in place of Kern, who has missed time with a right groin injury.

The Titans also waived defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton from the active roster.

They signed offensive linemen Derwin Gray and James Murray to the practice squad.