Tom Brady again listed as limited with thumb injury

Getty Images

Tom Brady told reporters on Tuesday that he expects the discomfort with his right thumb will be gone in a day or two. But for now, the Buccaneers quarterback is still listed as limited on the team’s injury report.

Tampa Bay didn’t go through a full practice on Tuesday, given the short week. But if they had, Brady would have been limited for the second day in a row with the thumb injury.

Still, Brady is expected to play on Thursday night.

While head coach Bruce Arians has said that Rob Gronkowski will be close to playing on Thursday, the tight end is still listed as a non-participant on Tuesday’s injury report. Gronkowski hasn’t played since suffering injured ribs in Tampa Bay’s Week Three loss to the Rams.

The Buccaneers did upgrade center Ryan Jensen (hip) to a limited participant and defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor (calf) to a full participant on Tuesday.

Everyone else on the report remained the same. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) did not participate. Receiver Chris Godwin (knee/ankle) and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand), were limited. Running back Giovani Bernard (knee/chest), receiver Antonio Brown (knee), cornerback Jamel Dean (knee), and kicker Ryan Succop (back) were all full participants.