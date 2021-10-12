Tom Brady on thumb: I’ve certainly had worse injuries

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hurt his right thumb early in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, but it didn’t stop him from throwing for 411 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-17 win.

It doesn’t sound like it is going to keep him from playing on Thursday either. Brady was listed as limited in practice on Monday’s estimated practice report and there wasn’t much concern from head coach Bruce Arians about his status.

Brady addressed the injury on the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast and said that the injury he’s currently dealing with pales in comparison to others he has had to work through over the course of his career.

“Obviously, a little bit sore after,” Brady said. “Anytime you hit it on someone or a helmet or whatever, your hand can become pretty vulnerable. I broke my ring finger on my right hand, I tore ligaments in my middle finger, tore ligaments in my pointer finger, ripped my thumb almost apart one time so this is just, you know, hopefully something I can work through pretty quickly. It’s a little bit sore but nothing I’m not used to. I’ve certainly had worse.”

Brady said he’ll be taking it easy when it comes to high fives, fist bumps and handshakes this week, which should leave him on a good track heading into the matchup with the Eagles.