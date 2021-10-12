Tom Brady: Thumb injury isn’t serious, it’s more discomfort that should disappear soon

Getty Images

With a game on Thursday this week, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was listed as limited on Monday’s injury report with his right thumb injury.

The injured thumb is not expected to keep Brady out of this week’s matchup with the Eagles, with the quarterback saying on his weekly podcast that he’s dealt with worse on his hand over the course of his career.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Brady reiterated that he doesn’t anticipate having a problem for Thursday.

“I mean, look, a quarterback’s right hand is important at the end of the day. It’s not like it’s your left hand,” Brady said in his press conference. “If it was my left hand, I wouldn’t even think two seconds about it. But the fact that it’s your throwing hand, there’s not many things that are that important to a quarterback other than probably your right shoulder, right elbow, and your right hand. So anytime you get banged on one of those, it could be an issue. But like I said, there’s no serious injury at all. It’s just more discomfort, but I think that should be gone here in the next day or two.”

Brady injured the thumb during the second quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Dolphins but still passed for 411 yards with five touchdowns.

At 44 years old, Brady currently leads the league with 1,767 yards passing. He’s also atop the league in completions (149) and attempts (225).