Bengals designate Khalid Kareem to return from IR

The Bengals have opened the window for one of their players to return from injured reserve.

The team announced on Wednesday that defensive end Khalid Kareem has been designated to return from the list. Kareem was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week One due to a shoulder injury.

Kareem was a fifth-round choice out of Notre Dame last year. He appeared in every game during his rookie season and had 19 tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits while playing 259 defensive snaps.

The designation to return allows Kareem to practice with the Bengals for the next three weeks. He can be added to the active roster at any time, but won’t be able to play this season if he’s not activated in that period.