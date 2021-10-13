Brian Flores on Tua Tagovailoa: If you ask him, he’s 100 percent

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back on the practice field.

After suffering fractured ribs in Miami’s Week Two contest against the Bills, Tagovailoa is practicing on Wednesday and could play against the Jaguars in London on Sunday.

“We’re moving enough in the right direction that he’ll be out there,” head coach Brian Flores said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He’ll have an opportunity to practice and, hopefully, play in the game.”

Flores went on to add on Tagovaiola, “If you ask him, he’s 100 percent. He’s fine.”

Tagovailoa was hit hard on an incompletion during the Dolphins’ second drive against Buffalo and has been out ever since. Miami designated him to return off injured reserve earlier this week.

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, is also practicing on Wednesday.