Colts working out Brett Maher, Michael Badgley

With kicker Rodrigo Blankenship dealing with a hip injury, the Colts are bringing in a couple of kickers on Wednesday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Indianapolis is working out at least Bret Maher and Michael Badgley — suggesting there could be more kickers on the Colts’ list.

Maher last kicked in a regular-season game in 2019 for the Cowboys, but spent time with the Jets, Football Team, Texans, Cardinals, and Saints since then. Maher missed 10 field goals in 13 games for Dallas in 2019, though he did hit all of his extra points.

Badgley filled in at kicker for the Titans in Week One of this year but missed an extra point and his one field-goal attempt. In 2020, Badgley made just 73 percent of his field goals for the Chargers while also missing three extra points.

Hampered by the hip injury, Blankenship missed an extra point and a 47-yard field goal during Monday’s loss to the Ravens. He also had a 37-yard field goal blocked. Rapoport reports Blankenship may miss some time with the injury.