David Culley: We have to be more consistent and not be our own enemy

At 1-4, the Texans have the kind of record most expected when the season began.

But they’ve been competitive in a few games, looking solid before quarterback Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring. And the team held a 22-9 lead over New England on Sunday before allowing the Patriots to score 16 unanswered points to win 25-22.

There were some special teams miscues during the game, with a punt going off a player’s helmet for 0 yards, a missed extra point, and a missed 56-yard field goal. Head coach David Culley said those things come down to execution.

That’s part of why Culley feels the Texans have to stop beating themselves.

“I don’t think we have to be perfect, but we have to be more consistent than what we’ve been,” Culley said, via Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790. “When you’re 1-4 and you look back and you see why those things happen, you look back and want to say, ‘Was it the team you’re playing?’ That hasn’t been the case with us.

“It’s been us, we’ve been the enemy sometimes. A lot of those miscues that we had wasn’t because of what they did, it was what we didn’t do. We’ve got to just get better and continue to do that. We were in a ballgame that we could’ve very easily have won. They made the play in the end to win the game, and we didn’t put ourselves in a situation to do that. But I feel comfortable moving forward that we’ve just got to keep becoming more consistent and not be the enemy.”

The Texans are facing a division rival in similar circumstances this weekend in the 1-4 Colts, who also just allowed a double-digit comeback in Week Five. Unless there’s a tie, at least one team will walk away with a second victory of the season.