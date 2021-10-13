Gregory Rousseau named the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Bills got a big win in Kansas City on Sunday night and rookie defensive end Gregory Rousseau had a hand in the 38-20 win over the Chiefs.

Buffalo was up 31-13 in the third quarter, but the Chiefs were driving inside the 10-yard-line when Rousseau made a big play. He batted a Patrick Mahomes pass into the air and snatched it for his first career interception.

The Bills would go on to win 38-20 and Rousseau would add five tackles and a sack to his stat sheet over the course of the evening.

Rousseau was named the AFC defensive player of the week in recognition of his effort on Wednesday. It’s the first time Rousseau has earned such an honor and the Bills hope that it is a sign of things to come for their first-round pick.