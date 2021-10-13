Jarvis Landry says he’s day-to-day in return from knee injury

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has spent the last three weeks on injured reserve with a knee injury, which means he’s now eligible to come off that list and return to the active roster.

Landry said on Tuesday that he doesn’t know when he’ll be given the green light to begin practicing with the team again. He called himself “day-to-day” on Tuesday and said he thinks there’s a chance he could play against the Cardinals this weekend while noting that sometime in the next few weeks would be the ideal time to get back on the field.

“We’ve got three home games this next little turn, so it will be a perfect time somewhere in there if I can get back,” Landry said, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “At the end of the day, the team and myself and my camp, we’re smart about the decisions about coming back or not and when that will be.”

Injuries have kept the Browns from having all of their offensive pieces on the field at the same time this season and Landry said “it’s going to be special when we get all the pieces together.” All that’s left is to figure out just when that will happen.