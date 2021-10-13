Josh McDaniels: We’re getting closer to finding our offensive identity

Getty Images

After bringing in several free agents during the offseason and settling on rookie quarterback Mac Jones as a starter, it would have been unrealistic to expect the Patriots to be close to a finished product early in the regular season.

The 2-3 team currently ranks 26th in points scored and 26th in yards allowed, which is a reflection of where they are in the process of developing the right mix on offense. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he thinks the team is making progress toward establishing the identity they want to have on that side of the ball.

“We’re getting closer,” McDaniels said, via the team’s website. “There’s definitely some things I think we repeat now and we feel pretty good in terms of our comfort level. I think there’s still some growing together as we work together, with one another . . . I think that that will continue to be a bit of a work in progress schematically. I think we’re trying to settle in on things that we know how to do and there’s always going to be an element each week of something that maybe we don’t do it a lot but we’re going to do it this week more. I feel better about where we’re at. I think by six-to-eight weeks you kind of know where you’re at and more than anything else, what do you want to stop trying to get good at. That’s really where you can waste your time as a coach.”

McDaniels’ timeline sets the Patriots up to be a better offensive team in the second half of the season. If they can bank enough wins while working into that groove, a run at a playoff spot will be a lot likelier in New England.