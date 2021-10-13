Lamar Jackson named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson led a comeback for the ages on Monday night and now he’s been honored for his performance.

The Ravens’ quarterback was named the AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday morning.

Jackson enjoyed the best passing game of his career, completing 86 percent of his 43 throws for 442 yards with four touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 62 yards.

The Ravens were down by 19 points late in the third quarter before Jackson led them to an epic comeback.

This is the eighth time that Jackson has been named offensive player of the week after receiving the honor five times in his MVP season of 2019 and two times in 2020.

Baltimore will have another bright young quarterback in town for Week Six, as Justin Herbert and the 4-1 Chargers will be at M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday.