Lamar Jackson thanks referee who flagged Darius Leonard for roughing

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh complained after the Week 4 win over the Broncos that officials do not throw flags on opposing teams for roughing the passer against Lamar Jackson often enough. On Monday night, for the first time since the 2019 season, a hit on Jackson drew a roughing penalty.

Jackson on Wednesday publicly thanked referee Land Clark for the call.

“Mr. Clark, I appreciate that call,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I remember his name.”

Clark penalized Colts linebacker Darius Leonard on a hit during the third quarter. It was the first roughing the passer penalty taken by Jackon in 620 dropbacks, per Hensley.

“That was a pretty dope call and it was fair, too,” Jackson said. “He did hit me in the face. It wasn’t like it was no BS call or nothing like that. It was dope to get one.”

Jackson last received a roughing the passer call in Week 16 of the 2019 season against the Browns. Sheldon Richardson was flagged by referee Alex Kemp, which resulted in only a 2-yard penalty with the Ravens at the Cleveland 4.

Richardson was docked $42,000 by the NFL.

“That’s crazy,” Jackson said when told that was the last time he had received a roughing call. “But like I said, [the penalty on Leonard] was fair. I’m glad I got the call.”